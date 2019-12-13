Woman discovers $37 million in her bank account

A Texas woman got quite the surprise when she discovered $37 million in her bank account.

A Texas woman was a millionaire for a day after a bank account error in her favor. (Source: KTVT via CNN)

Ruth Balloon was finishing up her shift at work when she decided to take a look at her bank account.

“I was like, 'Wow! We have a lot of money,” she said.

She discovered her account had an extra $37 million in it. Balloon hoped it was a gift, but called her husband to let him know about the money. He called the bank to ask about the deposit.

Legacy Bank explained the error happened during a manual input of foreign currency and the exchange rate caused the mix up.

“I was a millionaire. I have a screen shot of it, so I can say that now,” Balloon said.

While she says that there was no way she was going to keep the money knowing it was not hers, she is hoping maybe the bank will gift her some kind of finders fee.

“A thank you reward would be a little good. You know? Just for being a good customer and notifying them as soon as possible,” Balloon said.

While the millions may have only been around for a day, it was enough time for her to think about what she could have done with it.

“I was going to do 10% tithing, then I was going to donate some money and then I would have probably invested in real estate,” she said.

