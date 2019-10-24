Woman claims she was punched by cop

A woman who claims she was caught in the middle of a bar fight that led to the arrest of two cops said the charges they received aren't enough.

Stacey Weaver was at The Web Bar on Oct. 9--the night officers Bryan Miller and Payton Warner were arrested. She said she was punched in the face by one of them and that she's pressing charges.

"I just don't think that they're fit to wear a badge, it seems like they're worried about being down to nine officers at Bath Township. Those two officers aren't even fit to be on," Weaver said.

She said she was trying to break up the fight and instead got hit herself.

"I see Brian getting his head kicked in so I was trying to block people so he didn't get his head checked in anymore, and Payton came up to me and laid me out and that was that. After Peyton hit me and knocked me out, everything was blurry after that," Weaver said.

It has been two weeks since the bar brawl and Weaver said she is still feeling the effects.

"I have a concussion, my elbow got messed up it's very swollen, and got messed up, very swollen...I've been experiencing headaches, dizzy spells," Weaver said.

She said the charges Warner is facing should be higher.

"He's being charged with assault and battery, it should be aggravated assault. They said no injuries, but obviously I have injuries....I think they were improperly charged, and I think it's probably because officers have to stick together. If it was a normal citizen that was that drunk, there would've been a lot more charges," Weaver said.

She said because of her injuries she can't get around her home and has multiple doctors appointments.

"I want them to pay for damages and pay for my medical bills, I don't think they should be employed with the police department anymore, no police department. I really don't," Weaver said.

Officer Miller is charged with two counts of assault and battery. Officer Warner is charged with creating a disturbance in public.

News 10 has reached out to the Bath Township police and is waiting to hear back.

