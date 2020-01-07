Woman charged in toddler's death

The mother of a 2-year-old boy, who was found dead inside their Novi home Friday, is facing charges for his murder.

The 36-year-old woman is facing a list of charges which include premeditated first-degree murder.

Police say the woman attacked the toddler with a kitchen knife and then turned the knife onto herself.

The woman's husband was at work when the incident happened and came home to find his son's body and his wife in a first-floor bedroom.

The woman is recovering from her injuries at a hospital.

Officials say the woman has a history of mental health issues.

The family is originally from China and came to the U.S. in 2014.

