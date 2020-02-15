Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby

A woman is behind bars in Washington state for allegedly posing as a newborn photographer to try to kidnap a baby.

A detective says the 38-year-old suspect posted in a newborn baby group online under the name Juliette Parker.

She offered to take free newborn photos to build her portfolio.

The investigation began after a woman called 911 on February 5 believing she had been drugged.

The detective says after the photographer's 16-year-old daughter gave the woman a cupcake, she began to feel numb and drowsy and asked the woman and her daughter to leave.

They discovered the woman was trying to kidnap a baby to take it out of state and raise as her own.

"We think she was seeking females five weeks and younger because she wanted a girl, and she wanted them five weeks and younger so she could raise it herself, take it out of state and pretend it was a newborn of her own," said Detective Ed Troyer with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

The 38-year-old suspect is now in jail.

Her daughter is in a juvenile detention center.

Both are expected to appear in court Tuesday.

