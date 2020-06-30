Advertisement

Witness intimidation alleged in murder case

By Cody Butler
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
Four people are now accused of intimidating witnesses in Bradley Wicks’ homicide.

Wicks was dropped off at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital March 30 after he was shot several times.

Devon Baldwin and Garylee Dexter are charged with the murder. Now Dexter and three others are accused of harassing a witness.

Court records show Dexter called Jennifer Alleman from the Ingham County jail May 3 and 4 talking about a letter he mailed a witness.

Detectives testified Dexter told Alleman to burn the letter since it could be traced back to him.

The witness then texted the letter to detectives. Records state the witness also wrote detectives explaining Alleman and Lisa Burgess were trying to get him to change his statement about the shooting.

The letter states he was threatened by Alleman, Burgess and others, forcing him to leave the area.

Detectives also told the court another witness said Alleman and Burgess went to her house trying to get her to change her statement.

Another woman, Christina Burnett, is charged with tampering with evidence.

During a court hearing, detectives told the judge Burnett admitted to helping Dexter get rid of the gun by pouring Coca-Cola on it to get rid of DNA, and steering the truck while Dexter took the gun apart and threw it out the window.

Alleman, Burgess and Burnett are out on bond. Dexter and Baldwin are still locked up in the Ingham County jail.

Alleman, Burgess and Dexter are scheduled to next appear in court July 30.

