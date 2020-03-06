With spreading virus comes fears -- and lots of stockpiling

Fears surrounding the new spreading virus have created legions of hoarders who are stockpiling canned goods, frozen dinners, toilet paper, and cleaning products.

Many want to be prepared as they watch a growing number of companies like Twitter, Microsoft and Amazon ask their employees to work from home.

Unlike stocking up ahead of a hurricane or other natural disaster, hoarding around the coronavirus is expected to last for weeks.

That has resulted in a boon for discounters and grocery stores, but it also introduces logistical challenges.

For jittery consumers, it's their way of trying to exert control over an uncertain situation.

