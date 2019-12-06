Wish granted for Michigan native starring as Genie in Broadway's Aladdin

On stage, he comes from a faraway land and lives in a lamp.

But in reality, the actor playing the Genie in Aladdin at the Wharton Center is from Michigan.

"It brings me so much pride to be able to stand on this stage and say 'welcome friends and I'm home," said Korie Lee Blossey, the Bay City native playing Genie on the National Tour of Aladdin.

Blossey is a 1998 graduate of Bay City Central High School and performed for companies like the Bay City Players, the Midland Center for the Arts, and Pit and Balcony.

Now he jumps out of a lamp each night on different stages across the country.

However, he says what he learned growing up in Mid-Michigan, really set the foundation for his career.

"As I am doing the Genie and dipping into those different characters, it 100% takes me back to different roles," said Blossey. "It's so wonderful to give that back to my teachers and directors."

Blossey says this is the most challenging role he's taken on especially since he leads the showstopping number 'Friend Like Me' that has a run time of 18 minutes of straight singing and dancing.

"It's like give a little here, give a little there, but don't give it too much because you have to hold it out for 18 minutes," explained Blossey. "Then it's the best when you can come down the gold stairs at the end and then give it all you got."

An eighteen minute song is just the one of the ways this musical enhanced the original Disney movie.

The National Tour of Aladdin features more than 350 handmade costumes from all over the world and 38 tons of scenery, which of course includes the iconic magic carpet.

"Everyone waits for that moment and you can hear the audience just gasp," said Vanessa Coakley, the stage manager. "I love when people ask me how it works because they don't know."

And that's a secret they'll never tell.

"It is Disney magic," laughed Coakley.

But it's no so secret that each performance in Mid-Michigan will be extra special for Blossey.

"At the end, when the cast says "Genie take it home," that is a time it almost made me cry the first time I said it because I got to truly bring this musical home," said Blossey/

You can join on the magic and see Aladdin at the Wharton until Sunday, December 15th.

The National Tour of Aladdin is the largest show on the road right now.

It takes 30 trucks to carry the set alone.

The next stop on the tour is Tampa, Florida.

