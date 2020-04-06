Wisconsin court rules that primary can proceed on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin’s presidential primary election will proceed Tuesday under an order from the state Supreme Court that came just hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to postpone voting as part of a last-ditch effort amid growing fears over the coronavirus.

The state court ruled 4-2 on Monday that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own. Later Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a plan to extend absentee voting in Wisconsin’s spring primary by six days because of the coronavirus.

The Wisconsin election is being viewed as a national test case in a broader fight over voter access.

