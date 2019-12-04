Wisconsin city still clearing up after weekend snowfall

A Wisconsin city is still working to recover from the aftermath of record snowfall over the weekend.

Crews in the city of Superior, which is located along Lake Superior, have been working around the clock to clear the roads.

The city said one of the reasons it is taking so long to clear the snow up is because it is tightly packed from vehicle traffic, which means only the heaviest equipment has been able to plow through the streets and break down the ice.

The city hopes to have all the main roads cleared by the end of the day and hopes to have the side roads cleared in the next couple of days.

Copyright 2019 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.

