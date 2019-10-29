Wintson family connection at MSU exhibition game

The Michigan State men's basketball team is ranked number one in the nation. The team is tipping off their season Tuesday night with an exhibition game against Albion, and although it might be an exhibition game, it has a bit of a twist.

It is going to be a very special evening for the reigning Big Ten player of the year Cassius Winston and his entire family. Typically at the Breslin Center there is only one Winston on the floor, but on Tuesday night there will be three as his brother's Zachary and Khy play for Albion.

"As many tickets as we can get that's how many people are going to be there. Probably a lot of people in purple and gold and green and white. It's going to be a lot of fun," Cassius Winston said.

A good ole fashioned sibling rivalry is taking center stage at the Breslin Center as Cassius and the Spartans take on his two brothers and the Albion Britons.

"They think they're going to come here and win, I feel like we're going to blow them out. That's kind of how it goes, I want to embarrass them but I hope it's all out of fun. I'm the big brother, I'm always going to exert my dominance no matter what the setting and make sure they know that I'm big brother for a reason. Then after that we can have some fun," Cassius said.

The brothers are certainly looking forward to their first competitive match-up, but their mother might not know what colors to wear to the game.

"She doesn't know who to root for, what side to root for, it's hard to choose. At the end of the day she's going to win because a Winston is going to win at the end of the day," Cassius said.

The game is basically a makeshift family reunion.

The Spartans open their regular season a week from Tuesday on Nov. 5 against Kentucky in New York.

