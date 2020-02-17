Wintry mix of snow and rain this evening

The clouds thicken over the area early today and we will spend most of the day under the clouds. High temperatures today will be similar to Sunday in the mid to upper 30s. The average high temperature today is 34 degrees.

Tonight an area of low pressure heading into the Northern Great Lakes will spread a snow/rain mix into Mid-Michigan this evening. A slushy inch of snow will be possible before the precipitation changes to all rain late evening. Temperatures tonight are expected to be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday the precipitation is gone, but the clouds hold on with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Some sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures take a tumble with highs in the mid 20s. High temperatures are expected to be back near 40 by the weekend.

