Winter storm cancels flights

Heavy rain, dangerous ice and high winds hit the Midwest this weekend.

Airlines have canceled mroe than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports.

Saturday night, the Chicago Department of Aviation reported at least 1,135 flights canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 87 flights canceled at Midway International Airport.

Delays at O’Hare averaged around 20 minutes while the average delay at Midway was less than 15 minutes.

The early part of the storm knocked down trees and power lines as winds kicked up high waves.

