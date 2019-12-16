Winner of $1 million lottery ticket has less less than 24 hours to collect money

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (WILX) -- Time is running out for the person who is holding on a Powerball ticket that is worth $1 million.
It has been a year since that winning ticket was bought at a marathon gas station in Farmington Hills.
Whoever has the ticket, has until 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to collect the $1 million.
If the prize isn't claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state school aid fund, which would be the fourth $1 million prize to go unclaimed this year.
