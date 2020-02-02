Wing eating contest at Looking Glass Brewery

Everyone knows that hot wings are the unofficial food of the Superbowl, no Superbowl party is complete without chicken wings.

That's why the Looking Glass Brewery in DeWitt is hosting their own wing eating contest as part of the Superbowl celebration.

The wing eating contest will be during the halftime of the Super Bowl. To win people must eat as many wings as fast as they can for as long as they can. The wings are covered in hot sauce.

