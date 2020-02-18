Wine could cost you less

If you like a good glass of wine, or maybe a bottle, here's some good news.

Reports are saying that the price of wine is expected to drop.

A new from the "State of the Wine Industry" say that it's because of a grape surplus in California, along with the fact that a demand for wine has fallen with the rise of hard seltzers.

The report suggests the price drop could encourage more Millennials to become regular wine buyers and drinkers.

The oversupply of grapes will allow for better quality juice in lower priced bottles.

Cheaper prices could last up to three years, according to the report.

And Tuesday, Feb. 18 is National Drink Wine Day so go out there and enjoy!

But remember to drink in moderation and never drink and drive.

