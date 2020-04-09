Windy and colder today

High temperatures Wednesday were in the 60s and low 70s. Much colder air settles in today with temperatures in the mid 40s across the area. Highs Friday will remain in the 40s. High temperatures this weekend return to the 50s.

Today wind gusts of 35+MPH will be possible in the area. Gusty winds continue tonight and into Friday. Today plan on clouds and some sunshine. From time to time today a few raindrops pass through the area. Friday promises to be a mostly sunny day. The clouds rush back in Saturday with rain returning late in the day. Scattered rain showers pass through the area Sunday for Easter.

