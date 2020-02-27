Windy and colder today

The storm system that brought 2'' to 6'' of snow to the area Wednesday continues to move to the northeast. Behind the storm the gusty winds continue today. A northwest to west wind at 10-20 MPH is expected today with gusts at times near 35 MPH. The gusty wind will continue to cause blowing and drifting snow. Allow extra time for your morning commute.

Today will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a few snow showers making it to the area from Lake Michigan. Temperatures today top out in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens. A passing snow shower or two remains possible tonight. Friday plan on some clouds with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. A warm up is still expected this weekend with highs in the low 30s Saturday and the mid 40s Sunday. Some sunshine is expected both days this weekend.

