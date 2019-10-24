Winds drive fire toward homes near Los Angeles

Firefighters are protecting homes from a wind-whipped fire that's roaring toward subdivisions north of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County officials say the fire has grown to some 850 acres in just a few hours in the Canyon County area of Santa Clarita.

No homes have burned, but some evacuations are underway. Heavy smoke is shrouding the area, which is consuming brushy hills surrounded by neighborhoods.

The flames are fed by dry winds that are predicted to strengthen throughout the day across the region. Forecasters say peak gusts could top 70 mph.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.