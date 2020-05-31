Windows in Romney Building and the Boji Tower shattered

Windows were shattered at the Romney Building and the Boji Tower in downtown Lansing on Sunday night.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office is housed in the Romney building and the Boji Tower is the tallest building in the city and hosts legislative committee meetings.

These shattered windows were just some of the buildings that were damaged by protesters on Sunday night.

Earlier, protesters flipped a car over in downtown Lansing and was set on fire just after 6:30.

Windows and doors at the downtown Chase Bank were also shattered and vandalized.

The glass front window at Linn and Owen Jewelers has also been smashed.

Sunday's protests started out peaceful and began at the Michigan State Capitol around 9:30 a.m.

Lansing is under a curfew 5 a.m.

Police will arrest anyone on the streets until then.

Protesters in Lansing and around the United States are against police brutality, following the death of George Floyd after an officer was caught on camera kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost 10 minutes.