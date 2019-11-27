Wind gusts to 50 MPH possible today

A storm system moving through the Northern Great Lakes will bring on and off rain and gusty winds today into tonight. Wind gusts near 50 MPH will be possible late morning into the afternoon in Mid-Michigan. The wind should diminish overnight.

Today the storm system will bring on and off rain to lower Michigan. By late afternoon into this evening snowflakes may mix with the raindrops in Mid-Michigan. No snow accumulation is expected in our area. Heavy snowfall is expected Thanksgiving Day plan on clouds and a few peeks of the sun. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 30s. Friday should be another dry day with highs in the upper 30s.

This weekend another storm system moves through the Great Lakes. A wintry mix of rain and snow is expected Saturday morning transitioning to rain in Mid-Michigan Scattered rain showers are expected Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will be near 40 degrees.

