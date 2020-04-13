Wind gusts to 45 MPH today

A storm system heading through the Northern Great Lakes will provide strong winds statewide today. A Wind Advisory is in effect until this evening for Mid-Michigan. Wind gusts late this morning into the afternoon at times will be near 45 MPH. Scattered power outages and some tree damage will be possible today. The wind will diminish across the area tonight.

Today the scattered rain showers depart the area this morning. We may even see a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Temperatures today fall from the low 50s this morning to the upper 30s by late afternoon. Tonight we turn mostly clear. Tuesday through Thursday will be mainly dry with some sunshine each day. High temperatures Tuesday through Friday will be in the 40s.

