Wind gusts to 35 MPH today

A cold front moved through the area during the night. Behind the front colder air rushes into Mid-Michigan on a gusty wind. Wind gusts of 35 or 40 MPH will be possible today. Some sunshine returns to the area today. The wind will diminish tonight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

This weekend plan on high temperatures near 40 degrees. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day. Sunday plenty of sunshine is expected. More sunshine is expected Monday with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

