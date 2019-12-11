Wind chills today in the single digits and teens

Scattered snow showers will gradually diminish across the area early this morning. A few slick spots will be possible on the roads again this morning. Some sunshine will return at times this afternoon. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy days.

Today will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills today hold in the single digits and teen through the day. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low teens with a light wind. A warm up starts tomorrow with highs in the mid 30s. High temperatures are back near 40 Friday and Saturday.

