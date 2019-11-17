Win Tickets to see Garth Brooks on News 10

Legendary singer Garth Brooks was named CMA Entertainer of the year.

The country music superstar announced his stadium tour will play at Ford Field in Detroit on February 22.

This will be his first time playing at Ford Field and it will be the only show in Michigan as part of the tour.

That's why News Ten wants you to go.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22, at 10 am.

But watch News Ten Today at 6 a.m. for a chance to win tickets.

It's your chance to win them before you can buy them, on News Ten Today.

Click here to read the official rules for the contest