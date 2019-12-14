Wilson Foundation awards $2M grant to Boys & Girls Clubs

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has awarded $2 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

The matching grant will match $1 for every $2 raised by the organization as part of a $15 million fundraising goal over the next three years.

More than $5 million already has been raised.

The organization serves youths ages 6-18. Ralph C. Wilson Jr.

Foundation vice president of programs and communications Jim Boyle says the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan’s “innovative and multi-generational approach has great potential to be a driver of economic mobility not only for youth, but also their families and surrounding community.”

