Wildfire in Grayling forces 75 homes to evacuate

Crews have contained a wildfire that forced people in 75 homes to evacuate this evening.

The flames broke out in Crawford County near Grayling. The fire at one point covered about 100 acres just east of I-75 and south of M-72.

Those evacuated were cleared to return home just before 9 p.m. tonight.

One outbuilding was destroyed and no one was hurt.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will continue to monitor the area over the weekend.

