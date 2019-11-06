Why Barrett (and other men) are growing mustaches this November

I've gotten more emails and Facebook comments about this than any story I've covered while here in mid-Michigan: what's up with that 'stache growing on your face?

Turns out, that mustache is doing exactly what it's supposed to do.

November is also known as #Movember, an online movement (and global charity) that works to bring a "face" to men's health for things like prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. Topics that are not usually discussed by men, but should be.

"We want to help men live happier, healthier, longer lives through investing in these key areas," the charity said.

Since 2003, the group has raised more than $911 million, according to its website. It began in Australia and can now be seen around the globe from Nov 1. through 30.

While opinions are decidedly split on whether my wanna-be Tom Selleck stash should stay or go, it's an easy way to help bring men's health issues to the office water cooler.

You can read more about the movement online. You can also follow my mustache progress on my Facebook page.

