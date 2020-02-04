Who will be coaching the Spartans after Dantonio retires?

Michigan State University has sent out a statement regrading who will replace Coach Dantonio as the Spartans head coach in 2020.

On Feb. 4, Mark Dantonio announced his retirement from coaching the football team on Twitter.

The announcement quickly brought up the question of who will coach the team now and MSU delivered the answer.

They sent out a statement saying that Mike Tressel will serve as the acting head coach while the university conducts a search to replace Dantonio.

Tressel is listed as the Spartans Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator, and Linebackers Coach.

News 10 reached out to Ryan Koslen, the Associate Athletic Director at the University of Cincinnati to find out if anyone from MSU had reached out to their head coach Luke Fickell about the job.

Fickell is said to be the front runner for the position.

Koslen told us that he's he’s not aware of any MSU officials who have sought permission from the school to speak with head coach Luke Fickell.

Coach Dantonio stated in his letter, “There have been so many amazing life moments in the last 13 years. When I reflect, I think of our Big Ten Championship games, our Big Ten Championships, the big games, the playoffs, the bowl wins, the moments, the milestones, the graduates, the NFL opportunities and finally, and perhaps most importantly, the relationships made.

Here are some of his records:

- Most victories at MSU

(Dantonio won more Big Ten Championships (3) and bowl games (6) than any other coach in school history)

- 12 bowl appearances

- School record of .639 (69-39) winning percentage in Big Ten games

- Tied for first in AP Top 25 finishes (7) and second in Big Ten wins (69), home wins (67) and AP Top 25 wins (21)

- Among the best football coaches in Big Ten history: (One of just seven Big Ten coaches to have at least six 10-win seasons on their resume (Bo Schembechler, Michigan; Jim Tressel, Ohio State; Joe Paterno, Penn State; Lloyd Carr, Michigan; Urban Meyer, Ohio State; Kirk Ferentz, Iowa) and one of four to have at least five 11-win seasons (Tressel, Paterno, Meyer). Dantonio ranks No. 11 in the Big Ten record books with 114 wins and No. 11 with 69 Big Ten victories. With MSU’s win in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl, Dantonio secured his sixth bowl victory, which ties him for fourth most in Big Ten history (Joe Paterno, 10; Barry Alvarez and Kirk Ferentz, 9; Hayden Fry and Lloyd Carr, 6)

- Two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year (2010, 2013)

- In last decade MSU won 6 bowl games (2012 Outback, 2012 Buffalo Wild Wings, 2014 Rose, 2015 Cotton, 2017 Holiday, 2019 Pinstripe), three Big Ten Championships (2010, 2013, 2015) and three Big Ten Division titles (2011, 2013, 2015).

- Dantonio's 92 wins were the seventh-most ever by any Big Ten team in a decade

- Since 2007, Dantonio has helped develop 10 different first-team All-Americans and 12 selections overall: RB Javon Ringer (2008); LB Greg Jones (2009-10); DT Jerel Worthy (2011); RB Le’Veon Bell (2012); CB Darqueze Dennard and P Mike Sadler (2013); S Kurtis Drummond (2014); C Jack Allen (2014-15); OT Jack Conklin (2015); and DE Kenny Willekes (2018). In addition, Dantonio has helped produce 41 first-team All-Big Ten selections.

- 31 Spartans taken in the NFL draft, including three consecutive first-round selections from 2014-16

- In 2016, offensive tackle Jack Conklin became the highest Spartan drafted under Dantonio as he was chosen No. 8 overall by the Tennessee Titans

