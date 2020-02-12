Who is Mel Tucker?

Mel Tucker, the Head Football Coach at the University of Colorado Boulder, is expected to become the new Head Football Coach at Michigan State.

The move was reported early Wednesday morning.

Tucker comes to East Lansing after one year at the Head Coach in Boulder; the Buffaloes went 5-7 in his single season as Head Coach.

Before his time at Colorado, Tucker was the Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach at the University of Georgia from 2016-2018. There, he helped the Bulldogs to a 32-9 record, as well as the school's first SEC Championship in 12 years in 2017.

Tucker also spent ten years (2005-2014) in the National Football League, coaching with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Chicago Bears. He coached five games as an interim Head Coach for the Jaguars.

Before the NFL, Tucker was in the college ranks, serving as a Defensive Backs Coach for Ohio State, Louisiana State and Miami (Ohio).

His first coaching experience came in 1997. Tucker coached two years as a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban and his predecessor, Mark Dantonio.

Tucker brings a strong recruiting resume to Michigan State. He was ranked the No. 14 overall recruiter in the country ahead of the 2018 season.

Tucker played Defensive Back for the Wisconsin Badger from 1990-1992 and 1994.

A Cleveland, Ohio native, Tucker has a wife (JoEllyn), who according to The Florida Times-Union accepted his marriage proposal on their first date, and two kids, Joseph (16) and Christian (14), who share the same birthday (Feb. 18th).

