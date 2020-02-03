Whitmer's State of the Union response will be at East Lansing High School

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Address at East Lansing High School on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Whitmer's daughters are enrolled at East Lansing High School.

“We are honored and excited to welcome Governor Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and their families to East Lansing Public Schools for this event. Sherry and Sydney are loved and valued members of the East Lansing High School family,” Dori Leyko, East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent said. “As the leader of this wonderful district, I look forward to hosting our guests and to providing a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience to some of our students and staff.”

President Trump will deliver his third State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Final arguments for his impeachment trial are expected to happen on Monday, and Wednesday will be the vote on his possible acquittal.

