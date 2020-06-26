Whitmer works at salon, hears from business owners

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited two Grand Rapids businesses Friday and was put to work.

The governor’s Work With Whitmer program takes her to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. That now includes Reflections Hair Salon and Malamiah Juice Bar in the Michigan city’s downtown.

During the visit, according to a Friday news release, Whitmer hears from owners about how the pandemic and its associated business shutdown’s effect on their establishments.

“This was a great opportunity to see firsthand how Michigan’s small businesses are getting back to work safely and responsibly,” Whitmer said in the release. “I had a fun time learning from the stylists at Reflections about the precautions they are taking to keep their staff and customers safe, and they made sure to put me to work. We’re not out of the woods yet, but if we all keep doing our part, I know we can build a Michigan that is safer and stronger for everyone.”

The tour is part of the MI Safe Start plan, now in phase four. Under Executive Order 2020-91, businesses have strict guidelines to follow to keep people safe from the virus.

