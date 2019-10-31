Whitmer to sign 'Raise The Age' bill

Michigan is about to change how it treats 17-year-olds in the criminal justice system.

Governor Whitmer is expected to sign legislation on Thursday that would raise the age of juvenile court jurisdiction from 17 to 18 years of age.

Michigan right now is among just a handful of states who automatically treat 17-year-olds as adults.

The plan would raise that to age 18, which would be in line with state laws and national and international policies that declare adulthood to begin at age 18, according to the "Raise The Age" website.

They say that prosecuting those under the age of 18 as adults is "harmful to children, threatens public safety, and is expensive."

They also say that the benefits of raising the age would allow 17-year-olds to have access to age-appropriate rehabilitative services.

