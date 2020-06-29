Whitmer to hold COVID-19 press conference Tuesday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will speak at a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The officials will discuss the state's ongoing response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The event can be viewed on News 10 or the livestream at wilx.com.

State officials have announced 63,497 positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan Monday.

The state said the total number of deaths related to the virus has now reached 5,915.

The number of positive cases increased by 236 and the number of deaths increased by four.

The Ingham County Health Department issued an emergency order reducing restaurant capacity to 50% or no more than 75 people, whichever is less.

The emergency order comes after 107 positive COVID-19 cases have been linked to Harper's Restaurant & Brew Pub.

The health department said although Executive Order 2020-114 already restricts restaurant capacity to 50% of normal seating, the county's emergency order directly affects large licensed food service establishments with capacities of more than 150.

Therefore, the health department said no food service establishment may have more than 75 patrons at one time.

