Whitmer: Rebuilding Michigan "not a long term fix"

Governor Gretchen Whitmer hosted a media round table the day after her State of the State Address to update her Rebuilding Michigan plan.

She is expected to discuss and focus on her plans for Michigan roads.

During her State of the State Address, Whitmer said said her administration can add and expand 122 major new projects and "nearly double the amount available to fix roads over the next 5 years."

The meeting began at 10 a.m. at the Romney Building,

At the meeting Whitmer said she wants to invest money into rebuild from scratch the most traveled and damaged roads in Michigan.

She estimates that rebuilt roads to last another 25 to 30 years.

Whitmer said that her plan will save taxpayer dollars by avoiding inflation. According to her in the long haul the project will save the state and taxpayers money by saving on future costs of continually repairing the same roads.

However, Whitmer said financing the Rebuilding Michigan plan is not a long term solution.

"It's not a long term fix, legislation needs to be involved," she said.

