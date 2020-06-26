Whitmer signs order helping renters with payments

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday to help renters stay in their homes.

Executive Order 2020-134 created the Eviction Diversion Program, providing $50 million in lump-sum payments to landlords “in exchange for allowing tenants to remain in their homes, forgiving late fees and up to 10% of the amount due,” a Friday news release said.

The assistance will be available beginning July 16.

Those tenants whose rent is not completely covered by the program will be able to use payment plans created by a previous executive order.

“The program was created following the passage of Senate Bill 690, which passed unanimously out of both the Michigan House and Senate on June 17,” the release said. “The legislation appropriated $60 million in Coronavirus Relief Funding to the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity for the creation of a rental assistance program to assist tenants and landlords after the eviction moratorium concludes.”

