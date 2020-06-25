Whitmer signs order extending remote hearings

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday that extends phone and video conference administrative hearings.

According to a Thursday news release, Executive Order 2020-132 allows Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency and other hearings to be remotely done instead of in person.

“By extending this executive order, we can protect public health and safety by allowing certain agencies and commissions to conduct their important work remotely, ” Whitmer said in the release.

The order is effective now and will run through July 31.

For more information on the state government’s response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.

