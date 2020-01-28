Whitmer signs bill to allow remote pharmacies

People will be able to pick up prescriptions at certain Michigan pharmacies that aren't staffed by an on-site pharmacist under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The measure enacted last week allows for “remote" pharmacies, which proponents support as a way to expand access to pharmacy services and improve health outcomes in rural and underserved areas.

Pharmacists at “parent" pharmacies will be able to use an audio and video link to review prescriptions before they're dispensed by pharmacy technicians.

The law takes effect in three months and is backed by drug distributor Cardinal Health, the Michigan Pharmacists Association and others.

