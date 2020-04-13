Whitmer says re-engagement plans are in the works for economy

Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the state Monday as concerns grow about unemployment and the economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan is currently at 25,635 with 1,602 deaths.

The governor says re-engagement plans are in the works.

"Those days where we can resume normalcy, they are on the horizon. We at the state level are developing plans to safely phase in the re-engagement of Michigan's economy when it is safe to do that," said Gov. Whitmer.

The governor says there are four main factors to consider for re-engagement. She says we need to have sustained reduction in case counts, an enhanced ability to test and trace cases, a sufficient health care capacity, and best practices for the workplace.

The governor released the presentation given at her press conference. You can view it here.

