Whitmer proposes $61.9B budget with boost in school funding

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her office in Lansing, Mich., about delivering the Democratic response tonight to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. She says she will focus on "dinner-table issues" such as infrastructure, jobs and health care. (AP Photo/David Eggert)
LANSING, MI. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday proposed a $61.9 billion state budget, including what she billed as the biggest increase for classroom operations in 20 years.

The plan would boost overall spending by 3.9%.

The Democrat proposed increasing base per-student funding by $225, or 2.8%, for most schools. She also proposed a $60 million boost for special education and a $60 million increase for academically at-risk and economically disadvantaged students.

Whitmer again sought funding for her proposed Reconnect program to provide tuition-free community college or technical training for nontraditional students age 25 and older without an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

