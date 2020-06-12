Gov. Whitmer lifts ban on overnight camps, school-related sports

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that overnight camps and school-related sports activities can resume across Michigan on Monday.

The governor issued an order saying the camps can open, subject to soon-to-be-published guidance from the state’s licensing department. She also relaxed the closure of schools to allow K-12 sports and other in-person extracurricular activities to restart, though participants must stay 6 feet apart at all times and indoor gyms and recreation centers remain closed.

“As we’ve worked together to bend the curve and protect our families from COVID-19, our kids have lost time in the classroom and missed out on play dates, birthday parties and graduations. That’s why I’m glad they’ll have an opportunity to spend a week or weekend away at camp,” Whitmer said in a statement.

At the beginning of the month, Gov. Whitmer lifted Michigan's coronavirus stay-at-home order, which allowed restaurants to reopen to dine-in customers and immediately eased limits on gatherings.

Retailers can reopen to customers without an appointment on Thursday and restaurants can offer dine-in service on June 8 — both with capacity limits. Day camps for children and pools can open June 8. Groups of up to 100 can gather outside with social distancing, up from a threshold of 10.

In-home services such as housecleaning can resume. Gyms and fitness centers can offer outdoor activities such as classes, practices, training sessions and games as long as participants, coaches and spectators stay 6 feet apart.

Whitmer said her goal is to shift the state to phase 5 — “containing” — before July 4.

In a press release, the governor said residents must continue to wear facial coverings when in enclosed public spaces and should "continue to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community." The governor said residents should continue to work from home "to the maximum extent possible."

“While Michiganders are no longer required to stay home, we must all continue to be smart and practice social distancing, and encourage those who meet the criteria to get tested for COVID-19,” she said in a statement before a scheduled news conference.

The governor said beginning June 15, hair, massages and nails will reopen statewide. However, Gov. Whitmer said remaining regions, 1 through 5 and 7 will remain under Phase 4, according to the executive orders.

Gov. Whitmer said she expects to move into Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan in the coming weeks.

The governor's office said under Phase 5, indoor social gatherings and organized events of up to 50 people are allowed and outdoor social gatherings and organized events are also allowed so long as people maintain 6 feet apart and the gatherings are no larger than 250 people.

Phase 5 also allowed outdoor performance and sporting venues to open with a capacity limit of 500, which will allow for some outdoor graduation ceremonies, the governor's office said.

Gov. Whitmer has also implemented an updated rule detailing new workplace safeguards for gyms, in-home services, hair salons and entertainment venues.

The governor's office said "following these safeguards will ensure that workers and patrons alike remain protected as the state moves to reopen."

