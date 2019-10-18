Whitmer eases access to welfare in MI

The state is making it easier for people living in Michigan to get food stamps and cash credits.

Starting in a couple of weeks the asset limit for low income families is going up to $15,000.

That means families with $15,000 in assets and savings will be eligible for food assistance, welfare, and state emergency relief.

This could potentially help a lot of families. Currently the cutoff is in the low thousands.

Governor Whitmer said this new limit will no longer make families choose between paying for food, child care, or other needs

She says Michigan's asset requirements are some of the strictest in the country.

The new asset limits will go into effect on November 1.

Other changes that will go into effect will be that vehicles will no longer be counted as an asset.

And people will be able to declare their assets without completing an asset checklist.