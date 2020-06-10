Whitmer declares June Pride Month in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared June as Pride Month in Michigan, her office announced in a news release Wednesday.

“This pride month, we are reminded that the beginning of Pride was not a celebration, but a protest to be seen, heard, treated equally, and allowed to live fully and authentically,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Gov. Whitmer said in the release the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act should be expanded to better protect people from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Those categories are not included in the 1976 law that prevents people from being discriminated against in housing, employment and other areas.

“We must continue to support the rights of every citizen to experience equality free from discrimination and recognize the continued need for education and awareness to recognize the basic rights of all Michiganders,” Whitmer said.

There are about an estimated 350,000 LGBTQ Michigan residents, according to the release.

