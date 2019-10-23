Whitmer: Nearly all K-12 districts meeting broadband goal

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says nearly all Michigan school districts are meeting a minimum bandwidth target of internet access, and she wants to focus next on expanding broadband to 450,000 households.

Whitmer said Tuesday that 98% of K-12 districts are at the Federal Communications Commission's goal of 100 kilobits per second (kbps) per student.

She says since 2015, schools in Michigan have used $90 million in federal funding to upgrade their Wi-Fi and internal networks.

Whitmer, who helped the nonprofit EducationSuperHighway announce nationwide progress connecting classrooms to high-speed internet, says broadband access is a "huge part of our kids' education."

She says it is important to ensure that they also can do their schoolwork at home, while online.

