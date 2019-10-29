Whitmer, Democrats propose undoing abortion restrictions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is joining Democratic lawmakers to support a repeal of Michigan's abortion restrictions and regulations.

The legislation introduced Tuesday won't advance in the Republican-led Legislature. But the Democratic governor said it's important to advocate for the proposed Michigan Reproductive Health Act because residents "value a woman's right to choose."

The bills would repeal an unenforced 1931 law that bans virtually all abortions, remove a parental consent requirement and lift a 24-hour waiting period.

The legislation would reinforce abortion rights at a time states have passed restrictions conservatives hope will lead the Supreme Court to review Roe v. Wade.

Michigan anti-abortion groups are circulating petitions to significantly restrict a common second-trimester procedure and ban abortion as early as six weeks.

The Legislature could bypass Whitmer and enact the measures.

Right to Life of Michigan President Barbara Listing released the following statement after the announcement:

"It’s no surprise that Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to follow New York’s lead and allow unlimited abortion-on-demand in Michigan. We know most Michiganders do not support secret teen abortions, unregulated medical facilities, or abortions up to the point of birth.

Governor Whitmer claims our petition drive to end dismemberment abortions is banning a ‘safe’ procedure. There’s nothing safe for a child during the later stages of pregnancy when her arms and legs are torn off by forceps, and her body and skull crushed and removed. The bill to end dismemberment abortions has a life of the mother exception, so her rhetoric is as empty as her compassion for viable children who can survive outside the womb.

Profile people have plenty of backbone, which is why we continue to collect 400,000 signatures on a bill to end the dismemberment abortion procedure that rips backbones out of viable children. Most Americans do not support late-term abortions, and it’s time for Governor Whitmer to respect that Michigan values life.

The act has not been introduced yet in the Legislature.

(The bill is attached to this article.)

