Whitmer: Construction may be next Michigan sector to restart

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she may soon allow construction to restart in Michigan if coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop and testing rises.

The governor will hold a news conference Monday with business and health care leaders to discuss how she's assessing the virus’s risk in different economic sectors.

She told Politico construction operations and other ‘outdoor enterprises’ could reopen in the next phase.

Gov. Whitmer extended and loosenedone of the country’s strictest stay-at-home orders on Friday. The measure is in effect through May 15.

People now must wear a mask in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores.

