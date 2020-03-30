Gov. Whitmer says state will allocate $150 million to combat coronavirus

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Monday morning to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer said she sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense requesting the department direct FEMA to support Michigan's request to use the National Guard for humanitarian purposes and to use the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help build temporary hospitals.

The governor said over the weekend, the state received a shipment of 112,000 masks from the strategic national stockpile and said another 8,000 masks are on the way.

There are 5,486 cases of the coronavirus in the state of Michigan and 132 people have died due to the virus.

Over the weekend the governor said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a new volunteer website where trained medical professionals can register to help local hospitals in fighting the virus. The website can be found here.

The governor said the state will be allocating $150 million to fight the coronavirus. She said she will only being signing funding bills relating to the coronavirus.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical expert, said the state has seen an increase of over 1,800 cases in two days. She said cases have not yet peaked in Michigan and the state is expecting we are several weeks away from a peak of cases in Michigan.

Dr. Khaldun said the state is in need of additional medical professionals to help fight the virus.

She urged Michigan residents to stay in the homes in order to stay safe from the virus. She said now is not the time to have family gathers or let your children play outside with one another.

"People are unexpectedly dying," Dr. Khaldun said.

