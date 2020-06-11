White House eyes travel from Mexico as source of COVID-19

The White House is exploring the possibility that travel from Mexico may be contributing to a new wave of coronavirus infections, rather than states’ moves toward reopening their economies.

The notion was discussed at some length Thursday during a meeting of the administration’s coronavirus task force in the White House Situation Room that focused on identifying common threads between new outbreaks.

Officials also considered how to surge response capabilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is deploying teams to Arizona and other hotspots to try to trace the outbreaks and contain them.

