White House balks, again, at Bolton plan to publish memoir

A lawyer for former national security adviser John Bolton is accusing President Donald Trump of trying to put on ice publication of Bolton's forthcoming memoir.

That charge from Charles Cooper comes after White House lawyers have again raised concerns that the book contains classified material that presents a national security threat.

White House lawyer John Eisenberg wrote Bolton’s attorney this week raising concerns that the manuscript for “The Room Where It Happened” still “contains classified information.”

Nonetheless, Bolton’s lawyer says publication of the book will go forward as planned on June 23.

