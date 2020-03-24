White House: Due to spike in infections, people who have recently left New York City should self-quarantine for 14 days

White House officials say because of the rising number of infections in New York City, they are advising anyone who has recently left the city to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The recommendation comes the same day New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Tuesday the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be two to three weeks away from a crisis that sees 40,000 people in intensive care.

Such a surge would swamp hospitals, which now have just 3,000 intensive care unit beds in the entire state.

Cuomo said the rate of new infections is doubling about every three days.

Johns Hopkins University data shows there have been more than 23,000 positive cases in New York state.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.