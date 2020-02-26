Whistleblower in Michigan doctor sexual abuse case to speak

FILE - This April 7, 2017 file photo, shows Burton Tower on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Mich. Several former patients have alleged that Robert E. Anderson, a late University of Michigan physician, sexually abused them during exams going back decades, prompting the Ann Arbor school to ask others with information to come forward, officials said Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hunter Dyke/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) The whistleblower in the University of Michigan sexual abuse case and another accuser are scheduled to speak at a news conference.

Attorney Parker Stinar says a former Wolverine wrestler will read parts of his letter that detail his previous complaints about the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson and correspondence he received from the university.

Stinar says the whistleblower and another victim will be available for interviews Thursday morning.

The revelations echo high-profile sexual abuse allegations made against sports doctors at other universities.

The university’s president has apologized to anyone who was harmed by Anderson and offered counseling services.

