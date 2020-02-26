Whistleblower in Michigan doctor sexual abuse case to speak

The whistleblower in the University of Michigan sexual abuse case and another accuser are scheduled to speak at a news conference.

Attorney Parker Stinar says a former Wolverine wrestler will read parts of his letter that detail his previous complaints about the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson and correspondence he received from the university.

Stinar says the whistleblower and another victim will be available for interviews Thursday morning.

The revelations echo high-profile sexual abuse allegations made against sports doctors at other universities.

The university’s president has apologized to anyone who was harmed by Anderson and offered counseling services.

